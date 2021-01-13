St. Ann Parish Knights of Columbus Council #12491 awarded scholarship funds last month to three Stoughton High School class of 2020 graduates.
Those graduates are Emma Wollangk, Owen Chase and Jordan Wilker. The three – all of whom are St. Ann alumni – were selected based on church, community and school involvement, letters of recommendation and a one-page essay about what they hope to contribute to society with a higher education degree, according to a St. Ann news release.
“The Knights of Columbus are proud to be able to provide these scholarships to promote higher education,” the release read.