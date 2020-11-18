Amid challenges caused by COVID-19, Dane County executive Joe Parisi signed the 2021 county budget on Friday, Nov. 13, that includes a slight tax increase.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved both a $615.6 million operating budget and an $80.8 million capital budget at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 9. The final budget includes a levy increase of 3.4%, which would increase taxes on the average county home by around $30.18, according to a county news release.
Parisi said the budget “works to buffer the services Dane County provides and address the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our community.” Last month, he said county sales tax collections were on track to end the year down around $12 million, though there were no across-the-board wage reductions or furloughs in the budget.
“Our shared sense of community and willingness to do whatever it takes to help one another is prevailing as we navigate this unrivaled time,” he said in the news release.
District 35 Supervisor Carl Chenoweth, who represents much of the Stoughton area, said a “good portion” of the debate this year was centered around the county response to the social and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“It will be a challenging year but with everyone in our community working to stay safe and healthy through this pandemic; we will build a better future beyond 2021,” he wrote the Hub in an email.
Perhaps the most noticeable local addition is $6.5 million for constructing the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park. Plans and permits for this next phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail are on track to be done by spring, with construction bids slated for release later next year.
Chenoweth said it’s anticipated the trail will be almost two-thirds complete by the end of 2021.
The budget also included $9.1 million for the continuing “Suck the Muck” sediment removal/flood mitigation program, which is increasing water flow through the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
District 36 Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, who represents Pleasant Springs, said the budget was different from the past two she worked on, as departments were asked to make cuts up to 5%. She said department directors worked with Parisi, county board chair Analiese Eicher and supervisors “to be sure to fund the items that were important for our residents.”
County board committees had spent the last several weeks hearing from the public and making amendments regarding staffing and funding levels since Parisi released his proposed budget Oct. 1.
Amendments in the approved budget include an additional $4.35 million to address the affordable housing crisis and another $1 million for the county’s Affordable Housing Development Fund, bringing the fund to $7 million.
“As we do every year, the County Board has heard from members of the public and what their priorities are for the coming year,” Eicher said in the news release. “I’m proud of the budget the County Board has approved as it works to address some of our county’s biggest concerns.”