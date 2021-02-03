River Bluff Middle School sixth-grade students and Stoughton High School freshmen were able to finally return to their classrooms on Monday, Feb 1, after nearly a year away. The two classes will have the week to adjust to their new school before the rest of the students (grades (7-8 and 10-12) return on Monday. Feb. 8
Stoughton Area School District
Sixth, ninth graders return to school
Scott De Laruelle
