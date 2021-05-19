Stoughton High School held its 68th annual Honors Night Wednesday, May 12 at the high school Performing Arts Center, with dozens of area organizations and individuals awarding 123 college scholarships totaling $256,838.
High school counselor Ann Ash said donors include civic organizations, foundations, local businesses and private donors. The scholarships ranged from $50,000 (full ride at a state school for four years) to $300. The average award was about $1,000 but many scholarships were much larger, she said.