A group of Stoughton High School seniors hit the road on Saturday, June 5, visiting photo stops around Stoughton in their caps, gowns and decorated vehicles. The students then followed a route starting and ending at the high school, kicking off a weekend that culminated in Sunday’s commencement ceremonies.
Stoughton Area School District
SHS seniors parade around town June 5
- Scott De Laruelle
Scott De Laruelle
