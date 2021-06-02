The Stoughton Area School District plans to hold a fully-seated outdoor commencement ceremony next week for all graduating seniors of the Stoughton High School Class of 2021.
The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Collins Field at the high school, 600 Lincoln Ave., and is open to all family and friends.
If weather permits, the full graduating class will be together for this ceremony, with students seated on the field, physically distanced from each other, wearing masks. Guests are recommended to wear masks and to socially distance themselves from other non-family members.
In case of inclement weather, the district will decide by 10 a.m. that day if the ceremony needs to be moved indoors, and post that information on its website. If the ceremony is indoors, it would start at 1 p.m. at the high school’s main gym, with everyone required to wear a mask, according to a district email to the Hub.
Students would be seated on the gym floor, physically distanced from each other and wearing masks. Two guests per graduate would be seated in the gym bleachers and must wear a mask, and be socially distanced from other non-family members.
The ceremony will also be streamed live on the district website.