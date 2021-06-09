SHS Honors Night 2021

Stoughton High School students participating in honors night on May 12 included, front row, from left: Grace Ott, Sydney Schipper and Elita Rexhepi; second row, from left: Olivia Pillath, Sienna Richardson and Amy Schlicht; third row, from left: Amelia Rhinerson and Tessa Pickett; fourth row,m from left: Tyler Peterson, Gina Owen, Ava Schigur and Solomon Ringen.

 Photo submitted

Stoughton High School held its 68th annual Honors Night Wednesday, May 12 at the high school Performing Arts Center, with dozens of area organizations and individuals awarding 123 college scholarships totaling $256,838.

- Scott De Laruelle