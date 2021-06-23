SHS grad Apel receives college scholarship

Stoughton High School Class of 2021 member Rebekah Apel will receive a $750 scholarship from the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation (WSTF) as she prepares to continue her education.
Apel, who plans to attend Madison College this fall to major in photography, is one of 11 Wisconsin high school students receiving a scholarship from the foundation, according to a June 3 TDS Telecom news release. She was chosen for her “exceptional academic performance,” strong leadership skills and passion about improving the community through her volunteer efforts, the release states.
The program is funded each year by local telephone companies, with scholarships available to high school seniors who live in the service areas. WSTF volunteers review the applications and select finalists based on financial need, academic achievements, extracurricular activities and other criteria, according to the news release.