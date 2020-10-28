Stoughton High School DECA plans to host a food drive from Monday, Oct. 26, through Monday, Nov. 2. Drop off sites are One Community Bank (2401 Jackson St.), Fired Up Nutrition (177 W. Main St.) and Kicks Unlimited (1740 E. Main St. B).
DECA adviser Maggie Heck said the annual food drive is a large component of the group’s community service work throughout the school year.
“While we can’t ‘Trick or Treat’ for canned goods the way we have in the past, we still hope to collect 500 pounds of food,” he wrote the Hub in an email. “The students in DECA are working hard to be innovative and be able to give back to their community in any way that they can.”
If people are interested in donating directly to the Stoughton Food Pantry, they can do so and say that it is part of the DECA Food Drive. They will also accept financial donations.
For information on the pantry, call 608-873-8103 or visit ci.stoughton.wi.us/foodpantry.