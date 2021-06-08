The 2020-21 school year has been anything but routine for the Stoughton High School Class of 2021 – but at least they were able to graduate together in front of friends and family.
Seniors participated in commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 6, on a sun-soaked Collins Field, gathered together one last time before they head out into the “real world.”
High school principal Mike Kruse said the seniors’ final year was a “wild ride” as they had to move from lockdown to virtual to hybrid schooling, and finally having everyone back together in the building. He credited the group for their perseverance during the many months of uncertainty.
“They've had to figure out public health orders, quarantines, close contacts, vaccines, masks, and so much more,” he wrote in an email to the Hub. “Through all of the hard times, your perseverance is commendable and your success has been remarkable. I wish you all the very best in your new life endeavors!”
The Hub is featuring some Q&As, with seniors offering thoughts about their time in the district, and their plans for the future. Here are two grads getting into the healthcare field.