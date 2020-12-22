When it comes to passing along a little flavor around the holidays, there’s nothing like some colorful artwork.
And when it’s given as a gift, that’s even better.
That was the idea for Stoughton High School advanced art students, who created tea-themed “trading cards” they sent this month to residents at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 400 N. Morris St. Stoughton High School art teacher Ruth Phillips said the idea came from student Emma Sperle, after a lesson this fall about Artist Trading Cards and Celestial Seasoning iconic art, which colorfully covers more than 100 varieties of teas.
“I challenged my students to create their own design for one of the varieties or design for a tea they made up,” she wrote in an email to the Hub.
Students created the art using 4-inch by 6-inch canvases. After all the art was complete, students photographed their work and sent it to Phillips, who printed them for delivery.
“Creating the mural and the art for the cards provided an opportunity for the students to share their art with the community and bring happiness to others and joy to themselves for sharing their creation,” she said.