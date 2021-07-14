Stoughton High School Class of 2021 members Kat Eugster, Miranda Fangsrud, Matthew Gille, Tristan Jenny, Samantha Lankey and Anastatia Maerz are the latest recipients of the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation’s annual scholarships.
According to a July 7 foundation news release, the program was created to assist former high school students in communities where Nelson Industries, Inc. had a manufacturing presence, including Stoughton, which was the corporate headquarters for the company until its sale in 1998. Edwin E. Bryant was founder, chairman and CEO of Stoughton’s Nelson Industries, Inc. (then known as Nelson Muffler Corporation) until his death in 1972.
The renewable scholarships up to $12,000 annually are offered for full or part-time study at an accredited institution of the student’s choice. Awards may be renewed for up to five additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first, according to the news release.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.