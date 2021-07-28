SHS ‘21 grad Lee named National Merit Scholar

Stoughton High School Class of 2021 member Anna Lee was named a National Merit Scholar designee earlier this month, one of more than 1,000 nationally.
According to a National Merit Scholarship Corporation July 12 news release, Lee will attend Florida State University in Tallahassee, where she intends to study medicine. More than 29,000 students are enrolled in 14 schools and colleges at FSA, all of which offer courses of study leading to the Baccalaureate, Master, and/or Doctoral degrees, according to the news release.
This year, 160 colleges and universities are sponsoring over 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This group of designees brings the number of 2021 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,500, and scholarships for undergraduate study worth a total of nearly $30 million, according to the news release.
The competition for National Merit Scholarships began when over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools took the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. In September 2020, around 17,000 semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To become a finalist, each semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being recommended by a high school official. According to the news release, from the semifinalist group, some 16,000 attained finalist standing, and about half of those were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.