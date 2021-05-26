What inspired you to get into education?
I had many teachers that I just loved as a student. I saw how they impacted me so positively and I guess I just wanted to be able to do that too.
What was your path to the district?
My family moved to Stoughton when I was 3 years old. I went to school here and have always loved living here. It’s home. When I graduated from college I started subbing in Stoughton and then was hired full time a year later. I really enjoyed teaching with my old high school teachers. I have never wanted to teach anywhere else.
What were the most challenging/satisfying parts about your job?
The students and the students. It’s very challenging when you feel that you aren’t connecting with a student and that they aren’t really reaching their potential. You have to step back and try to see the situation from their perspective. Then, you try something else and keep trying until you find what works for that student.
That’s the satisfying part when you find what works for that student and you see them find success.
What has this last year been like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
It’s been surreal, to say the least. Who would have ever guessed that we would teach from home? However, the experience was not all bad.
In some cases, virtually learning made it easier for me to get to know my students, especially the students that didn’t like being in school to begin with but that had no problem Zoom-ing with me. I got to know many of those students very well. Then again, virtual learning made it very difficult for me to reach students that didn’t like Zoom-ing. I had no way of really getting to know them.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
In the late 90s, I was teaching a class for sophomores. I had a really great bunch of students and we got along great. The next year those students wouldn’t have me because they would move up to the program for juniors and seniors.
Unbeknownst to me, my students went to the principal and asked to have me as their teacher again. Believe it or not, the principal said okay and I had the honor of teaching most of those students for the next two years. By the time they graduated we had a wonderful relationship.
Eventually, two of those students got married to each other and asked me to be part of their wedding.
What will you miss the most about your job?
I will miss my students, my colleagues, working athletic events, and the wonderful spread of food that the parent group provides for us during parent/teacher conferences.
Why are you retiring now, and what are your plans?
I never had a particular age in mind for retirement. However, when my grandson entered high school I just told myself that I would retire when he graduated and he graduates this year. In addition, with the COVID situation making teaching more difficult and stressful, I just knew the time was right.
I plan to travel, complete projects, volunteer at SHS athletic games, improve my gardening skills, read, sell antiques and...maybe … come back and sub.