With child care and school employees eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since March 1, more than half of Stoughton Area School District have been inoculated.
As of March 10, out of 522 people eligible, 360 staff members have received at least one dose or are fully vaccinated, with another 79 scheduled for vaccination, district community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea wrote in an email to the Hub on Monday. She said 91% of district staff indicated that they would like to be vaccinated.
Those numbers include the district’s 410 full or part-time staff — everyone from principals to bus drivers — as well as food service contractors, community coaches, pool staff and active substitute teachers. Of the school’s teachers, Shea said at least 94 percent have either received the vaccine or have scheduled an appointment.
Shea said the schools have been able to cover any brief staff absences “without major disruption to instruction.”
Staff can get vaccinated at the Public Health Madison and Dane County clinic at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, or through other sources, such as Walgreens or healthcare providers.
Tier 1A staff had the opportunity to be vaccinated with Stoughton Health back in January.