Taxes will dip slightly for residents in the Stoughton Area School District after the school board unanimously adopted the tax levy and budget for the 2020-21 school year.
Following the annual budget hearing, the board approved a budget of $40,644,595 at its Monday, Oct. 26 meeting, up slightly from last year’s $40,227,675. The mill rate dropped from $10.83 to $10.40 (per $1,000 of assessed value), meaning the owner of a $200,000 home would see a school tax levy decrease of around $23, depending on their municipality.
This year’s budget was notable because general state aid increased for the first time since the 2014-15 school year, going up around 5%, an increase of around $585,000. That increase, the first in many years, also shifted more of the cost from local taxpayers, with the state now providing 28.9% of district revenues, compared to 28.1% last year, and the tax levy percentage decreasing for the first time since 2014, dropping from 56% last year to 54.3% this year.
The board also approved a resolution for a “safety net” line of credit up to $2 million for cash flow purposes during the 2020-21 school year. District business manager Erica Pickett said the district used to include the borrowing every year in case it was needed, but had not in recent years.
“With COVID, there are so many unknowns,” she said. “If we need it, we’ll have it available.”
District superintendent Tim Onsager said the line of credit gives the district options in case it runs into cash flow problems with paying bills.
“We haven’t needed that in the 10 years I’ve been here,” he said.