At a special meeting held Monday, Nov. 9, Stoughton school board members appointed Mia Croyle to fill the final year of Kathleen Hoppe’s three-year term.
Croyle will be up for election in April 2021.
Croyle, a member of the district’s community relations committee, was one of three candidates interviewed virtually by board members for around 30 minutes each. The other two were Tiffany Greenheck, also a member of the community relations committee, and Hoppe, who had resigned last month.
Croyle received six votes, and Greenheck received two.
Board president Frank Sullivan said all three candidates had a “demonstrated record of service to the children of the Stoughton School District.”
“We had three excellent candidates,” he said. “I realize that means disappointment for the people who are ultimately not selected. This is not a judgement on any of these folks; we’d be lucky to have any of them.
“We welcome Mia, whom we know because of her advocacy and current service on a board committee, and look forward to working with her.”
Hoppe opened up about a recent diagnosis of bipolar disorder that spurred her to unexpectedly resign from the board. She said she realized her behavior had been “off,” and after talking with her psychiatrist, adjusted some medication and felt ready to return to the board.
“I feel like myself again,” she said. “I apologize to each of you for causing this disruption. I hope you will take me back into the fold. There’ll be no need to get me up to speed on anything.”
Greenheck, a member of the Kegonsa Working for Kids group, said board members should be present in the schools and the community, pointing out how board member Yolibeth Rangel-Fitzgibbon visited the Kegonsa group earlier in the year, before the COVID-19 shutdown.
“That’s an excellent idea and a good step to really keeping that communication open, and hopefully someday we can get back to that sort of thing,” she said.
Croyle is a Stoughton High School graduate with two children in the district, and has been active in Working for Kids groups at the elementary school level. She has a background in behavioral health and works in healthcare quality improvement, which she said “informs my mindset toward our schools.”
“We have to make sure we get the right data in the right format into the right hands at the right time,” Croyle said. “While I’m not a data expert by any means, I am accustomed to depending on data to inform my decision making, and I feel I can ask the right questions to promote productive discussions.”
She said the responsibility of the board is to be a “two-way conduit of information” for the community.
“(It’s) gathering information to bring to the board as a whole to inform the decisions we make, and helping to inform the community about what’s happening in the schools.”