The Stoughton school board’s community relations and culture and climates committees are hosting a virtual community conversation about race in the schools and the community next week, “Race in Our Community: A Community Conversation.”
“There is no place for racism or any other form of discrimination in our community, and certainly not in our schools,” according to a Stoughton Area School District news release. “We welcome those who have thought about this a lot, those who are new to these types of conversations, and everyone in between. Let us come together to start a conversation about how to create a community for all.”
To facilitate the conversation, the district is collaborating with Small Fire, restorative justice practitioners “offering a vision for just, equitable and effective work environments and communities,” the news release states. The district has worked with the group by leading professional development sessions on equity for teachers.
District community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea said district officials view the conference as an “opportunity and an entry point as a district and community,” rather than a one-and-done event.
“These conversations are difficult and can be uncomfortable (but) many times, that’s how we know we are doing what needs to be done to better this community,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “We welcome those who have thought a lot about race in our community, those who are new to these types of conversations, and everyone in between.”
To register, visit stoughton.k12.wi.us/explore-sasd/equity, and the district will email the Zoom link prior to the event.