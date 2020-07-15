Summer ‘Lunches’ program continues

Lunches for Vikings began summer meal distribution on June 15, with in-person contact days reduced from five to three (including meals for all five days) from 11:30-11:50 a.m. at Kegonsa Elementary School, noon to 12:20 p.m. at.Bayview Heights and 12:30-12:50 p.m. at Stoughton High School. Students can take two meal bags on Mondays and Wednesdays and one on Friday, each including a sandwich, string cheese or Go-Gurt, vegetable, fruit, crackers, pretzels or chips, granola bar or fruit bar.

Organizer AnnMarie Oakland said numbers are down from last year by a little over 200, and wants to get the word out for both volunteers to help prepare lunches and families to sign up. No sign up is needed. Visit lunchesforvikings.com for information.

“We would love to have more kids come get lunches if they need them,” she wrote the Hub in an email.