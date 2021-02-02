For nearly two decades, Sarah Kemp from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Population Laboratory has visited Stoughton every other year to share projections on district enrollment and trends.
Her report takes into consideration past enrollment, current and projected births and trends in population and housing, and usually, it’s been bad news for a district that has been steadily losing students for more than a decade.
But for the second straight time, there’s been a silver lining to her message to Stoughton Area School District officials and school board members. Despite a continuing decrease in overall student enrollment, numbers are rising at the earliest grade levels, suggesting that trend could change in the next few years.
It would be a result of increases in births and new single-family housing in the district, Kemp told the board at its Monday, Feb. 1 meeting.
“You’re actually likely to see either a slight increase or, at a minimum, a steady number of students enrolled in elementary school,” she said.
The decline in enrollment – which ties directly to state funding – is a key part of a looming budget deficit it’s facing. Kemp said student numbers have decreased 17% over the past 10 years, from 3,314 in 2011 to 2,727 this year.
But for the first time in a long time, it appears reinforcements are on the way.
Between 2010-18, there has been a slight decrease in the district population ages 1-19 (275 people), Kemp said, but there’s also been an increase in young adults aged 20-34 (438) in the district over that time, which bodes well for future children. She said there’s also been a seven-year trend of “pretty steady births” in the district, as compared to what she’s seen in the past.
“The numbers have been increasing in your births in your city, as well as the towns,” Kemp said.
And while the housing data doesn’t inform the projections, she said, there has been an increase – particularly within the city – averaging 43 new single-family homes annually over the past five years.
“Which is typically where we see more students than the two-family or multifamily (house),” she said. “I think that is an indication that’s something that would affect the district enrollment to some extent. There’s this correlation between your increase in births probably is reflecting partly in the fact that you have some new housing.”