After nearly a year, the Stoughton Area School District pool will reopen to the community in a phased approach, starting with lap swimming sessions.
According to a district news release, patrons will have to reserve a date and time to swim to comply with Dane County health code, which limits on the number of people in the pool and facility at one time.
“We are happy and excited to see the pool reopen,” read the release. “We know many of you missed this opportunity and the staff missed it too!”
Aquatics Program Director Sally MacLaren-Meuer said the pool has hosted high school swimming so far as a “jumping off point” to add more people.
“(We) feel we can handle starting small and moving forward and the health department orders change.”
For information, contact MacLaren-Meuer at