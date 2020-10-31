With the school board voting to allow K-2 students to return to classes on Monday, Nov. 16, the district laid out plans for students who opt for either in-person or virtual learning.
The plan is for in-person learning at all three elementary schools for six hours each, according to a presentation at the Oct. 29 school board meeting.
After administrators determine how many will be attending in person, the students at Fox Prairie, Kegonsa and Sandhill elementaries will be split into two cohorts – In-Person Vikings and Virtual Vikings.
Virtual classes will operate on a ratio of one adult to 8-13 students and have a similar schedule to how they’ve started the school year, with possibly three sessions taught to keep class sizes low.
Virtual students will still receive free meals through the district, while returning students will receive breakfast and lunch at the school.
The school day will run roughly 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Director of student services Keli Melcher said the schools will meet all Dane County safety guidelines, including handwashing, social distancing, mask wearing, and having an action plan for positive cases.
Families are strongly encouraged to self-screen children daily before the school day. If a child has COVID-19 symptoms, families must keep the student at home and inform the district.
For students displaying symptoms after arrival, schools will have isolation rooms where they can be brought for evaluation. The district will work with county health officials on contact tracing if needed. Quarantined students would be able to switch to virtual learning.
The grade levels have lunches and recesses only with students in their cohort. Mask breaks will be given throughout the day, and desks will be physically distanced.
Bus riders must wear masks and will have assigned seats, with students from the same family allowed to sit together, with a goal of 12-15 students per bus. Drop-off areas will be marked by cones, and students will enter the building and go to their classrooms right away upon arrival. Parents are not allowed in the building, and when picking up students, they must remain in their vehicles or at the orange cones, six feet apart.