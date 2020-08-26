Virtual plans

Stoughton High School

Continue using Schoology and Zoom

Grading returns to an A-F scale, from pass/fail

Synchronous instruction in the morning on a rotational basis for periods 1-4 and 5-7

Attendance taken each class session in Infinite Campus

River Bluff Middle School

Live, real-time learning the entire school day, with scheduled breaks away from computers

Daily instruction of math and reading.

Students can participate in small group counseling sessions with the pupil services team

Continue using Schoology and Zoom

Grading back to an A-F scale, from pass/fail

Attendance taken for each class session in Infinite Campus.

Elementary schools

Students will have a homeroom teacher, though grade levels will have departmentalized instruction, with one teacher primarily responsible for a specific subject

‘Live learning’ core classes (math, English language arts, phonics) will be offered in the mornings, to be recorded for students unable

Enrichment opportunities, specials such as physical education, art and music, and additional support will be offered during afternoons

Daily synchronous morning meeting and/or community building opportunities will be available for students to engage with peers, with individual and small group counseling also available