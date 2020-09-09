The school year is off to an all-virtual start in the Stoughton Area School District, which continues to adapt to the COVID-19 schools shutdown.
To give students more reading opportunities, library staff at all five schools are offering curbside pickup in some form this year.
District media coordinator and Stoughton High School library media specialist Cathy Gargano said Dane County restrictions didn’t allow book checkout last spring, and it was “sorely missed.”
“We felt that it was a vital service and are excited about offering it to SASD families and staff,” she wrote in an email to the Hub.
Gargano said each of the school’s library media specialists has a process in place so students and staff can request books and pick them up – and return them – with no contact. Once items are returned, they will go into quarantine for at least three days before they are handled.