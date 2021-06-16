SASD kept free meals coming to students during pandemic

Through the many changes in the Stoughton Area School District over the past 15 months, free food service for students served as one of the few constants.
Throughout the nearly dozen changes in protocol, the district’s food service staff focused on keeping things simple for families, despite all the moving parts, said district community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea. The key to keeping food services consistent was starting early on the problem, she said, as time certainly was of the essence, with many kids and families relying on school meals.
Schools shut down on Friday, March 15, 2020, and meal distribution started Monday, March 18, with the district eventually adding deliveries on April 17 after some initial snags distributing meals.
“Then we needed a transportation system,” she wrote in an email to the Hub. “We learned along the way. We did quirky Wisconsin things along the way, like having families set out a bin to protect their brown bags from the snow and ice.”
To get the meals to families living all over the Stoughton area, the district enlisted its bus drivers, who were accompanied by two food staff members who ran the meal bags to the students’ driveways. Shea said staff in every role served as contact-free meal runners.
“Delivering meals to students is not a normal thing,” she said. “Students not in school is not a normal thing. Which means people weren’t doing their normal jobs.”
All students were virtual in September at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, though as the schools gradually re-opened in phases, starting in November, food staff had to shift yet again to accommodate more students back in the lunchrooms.
“This was a process in constant revision, a constant fine-tuning,” Shea said. “We learned from our processes and how to do them better. We heard from families, we heard from the staff members making the deliveries possible.”
Meals were free through a COVID-19 waiver from the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service, which Shea said allowed schools great flexibility. There were easy-to-cook entrees, fresh bakery items and milk with every meal, with particular compliments on the fresh fruit and vegetables.
“We could serve meals outside of the school building and outside of normal school days, and we served weekend meals,” she said.
Shea credited the district’s food team and Taher, the district’s food service provider, for working together and being creative in getting meals out to families.
“Hours and hours and hours weekly were spent preparing and packaging food,” she said. ““This was no small feat (and) yet somehow they made it look easy to those of us on the outside.”