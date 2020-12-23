While a date hasn’t been set for the return of students in grades 3-12, Stoughton Area School District administrators are planning for live instruction for five “full” days a week.
District superintendent Tim Onsager laid out the latest plans at the Monday, Dec. 21, school board meeting, stressing that COVID-19 data is “trending in the right direction,” and that the schools are preparing to reopen in the near future. He said the district will keep K-2 instruction going as is, and when the older grades return, offer live instruction five days a week, with students alternating in-person and virtual learning.
All students would have what the district terms a “full” day, which would be slightly shorter than a normal school day. Students would also have the option to remain in virtual learning for the second semester, which begins Jan. 19.
“There is no perfect plan; there is no return to what so-called normal is,” he said. “Whatever plan we put forth, there are pros and cons and it’s going to be work for our staff. It’s not going to feel comfortable at times, but we’re going to look at what we feel is in the best interest of the students.”
Onsager said the K-2 students, who returned to in-person learning on Nov. 16, are “seeing growth” since they came back to school, so administrators didn’t want to lose that momentum.
“We don’t want to dismantle what we’re doing with K-2,” he said. “We’re seeing great results, so one of the decisions was to keep K-2 as it currently is operating.”
When students in grades 3-12 eventually return, it would be with a hybrid model where students would divide into “A” and “B” groups, attending in-person alternating days with live virtual instruction. Instruction will be concurrent, meaning some students will be learning face-to-face in the classroom, while other students watch the lesson live online.
The school day won’t be quite as long, with grades 3-5 keeping the same 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. schedule as their K-2 colleagues. Staff will have time at the end of the day to collaborate and connect with virtual students, Onsager said.
For River Bluff Middle School students, the day will run from 9 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., with Stougton High School starting at the same time but ending at 3:15 p.m. He said the later start will benefit both students and staff.
“We all know the research that’s out there that high school students in particular don’t start functioning until later in the day, and the 9 o’clock start honors that,” Onsager said. “It also gives our staff from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to collaborate and plan … and time from 8:15 to 9 to touch base with our virtual students every day. It adds more flexibility.”
The district is sending out selection forms on virtual or hybrid options to families on Jan. 5, and Onsager said he has all-staff listening sessions scheduled for Jan. 6, 7 and 14 to gather data.
The board could vote on a new version of the district’s reopening plan as soon as its next scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, though Onsager said it would be two or three weeks from then until schools would be ready to reopen.