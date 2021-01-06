Stoughton students in grades 3-12 are set for a return within the next few weeks.
With COVID-19 numbers declining in comparison to the mid-November peak and county health officials supporting a return to in-person classes, the Stoughton Area school board voted 6-3 Monday night to bring some students in those grades back to a hybrid model of in-person learning.
Students in grades 3-5 are set to resume Monday, Jan. 25. Grades 6 and 9 are scheduled to return on Monday, Feb. 1, and grades 7-8 and 10-12 on Monday, Feb. 8. Families will have the option to remain in virtual learning.
Superintendent Tim Onsager, who made the recommendation to the board, said as sixth-graders and ninth-graders are still new to their respective schools, it would be best to give them a week by themselves to acclimate.
“They’ll get an opportunity to know the building and get a little bit of an orientation,” he said.
Onsager said district medical advisor Dr. Thomas Merwin, who also advises McFarland, recommended a return to in-person learning for grades 6-12, based on the district’s protocols now in place. Onsager also cited Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who said last week in-person classes should be the “default position” for schools.
When students return, they will be in a new “hybrid” model of instruction. Instruction will be concurrent, meaning some students will be learning face-to-face in the classroom while other students watch the lesson live online.
The school day won’t be quite as long as previously, with grades 3-5 keeping the same 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. schedule as K-2 students. Staff will have time at the end of the day to collaborate and connect with virtual students, Onsager said.
For River Bluff Middle School students, the day will run from 9 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., with Stoughton High School starting at the same time but ending at 3:15 p.m.
Board members Mia Croyle, Steve Jackson and Holly Tellander all voted against the plan, which will divide students into “A” and “B” groups, attending in-person alternating days with live virtual instruction. Tellander, a high school language teacher, said it “might be nearly impossible to be a quality educator, virtual and in-person at the same time.”
“I have also read many, many emails from educators, and I’m seeing a real sense of fear and concern that I think is very justified,” she said. “I can’t imagine teaching virtually and in person and doing that well. I’m worried about the ‘ask’ we’re putting on our educators.”
Croyle said she is also troubled that district teachers will have to manage virtual students and in-person students at the same time.
“From what I’ve observed of my own children’s classroom virtually, there’s a lot of effort that goes into that,” she said.
Board president Frank Sullivan thanked members for the spirit in which they have approached the discussion on returning to in-person learning over the months. He stressed that nothing is “over” while COVID is still a threat and pleaded with families of returning students to “remember your responsibility to your fellow citizens and community members.”
“Coming with the opportunity to attend school in-person comes with the responsibility to make good health choices and good hygiene choices,” he said. “If you’re feeling sick or worry that you’ve been exposed, please, please, please stay home.”