As strangely as the 2019-20 academic year ended, 2020-21 has been perhaps more challenging, as students and staff have dealt with a mix of virtual and in-person schooling amidst changing health orders.
For the Stoughton High School Class of 2021, set to graduate June 6, a group of parents are planning ways to help bring some joy and camaraderie to their last few official weeks as Vikings.
Kelli Krcma, mother of senior Stephen Krcma, got the idea to do something after seeing an internet post from a friend about how their community was celebrating high school seniors.
“I shared the concept with a few friends who are parents of Stoughton HS seniors, and in no time at all our Messenger chat had over 70 parents, all wanting to help do something special to celebrate Stoughton's seniors,” she wrote the Hub in an email. “When the Class of 2021 looks back at their junior and senior years of high school, they will not have the memories that most graduates get to enjoy.”
The group started work in February, offering monthly treats to seniors like pizza, doughnuts and custard. This month students will receive a “Swag Bag,” with surprise gifts.
On Saturday, June 5, the group is planning to create photo stops around Stoughton for graduates to visit in their caps and gowns. The spots will have decorations and special items such as elite sports cars to pose by, and will be marked by signs featuring Viking Olaf.
A SHS Senior Parade is also planned for that afternoon, and students can decorate their vehicles and follow a route beginning and ending at Stoughton High School. Krcma said the route will be published when plans are confirmed.
“It's been such a tough year for this year's graduating seniors who have missed most of their senior year, prom, homecoming, music and theater events, athletics, and all the other "lasts" that come during senior year,” she said. “All the parents just really wanted to do something to try to make the rest of the year special.”
Krcma said donations and sponsorships have been gathered from more than a dozen area businesses. The group is still accepting donations to cover the costs of the senior celebrations. For more information, contact Krcma at krcma@sbcglobal.net.