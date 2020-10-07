The total number of students in the Stoughton Area School District has decreased more than expected for the 2020-21 school year, but the district also reversed a recent trend by having a net gain of open enrollment students.
According to the official “Third Friday” student count to determine state funding, grades 4K-12 enrollment is down from 2,901 in September 2019 to 2,763 this year; a decrease of 138. The district was projecting a decrease of around 50 students, according to information in the school board packet for the Monday, Oct. 5 meeting.
Since enrollment helps determine state funding, the good news is this school year, 80 students open enrolled into the district, compared to 68 last year. Elso encouraging is that the number of students open enrolling out of the district remained the same, at 208.
District business director Erica Pickett said from talking with her colleagues in the area, “our story is not unique,” given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many districts are declining in enrollment this year, with students moving to private school or home schooling,” she said.