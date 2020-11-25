Oddly enough, the answer in teaching kids how to read can be found in a math equation: Decoding + language comprehension = reading comprehension.
The formula is based on scientific study from the last several decades on how young brains best comprehend what they read. But it also goes back to an emphasis on “old-school” phonics to help students build a better foundation for learning.
It’s all part of a new effort to teach reading to 4K and elementary school students in the Stoughton Area School District this fall, and educators are excited about the possibilities to improve learning and keep students reading with their peers at grade level or above.
Director of curriculum and instruction Kate Ahlgren said after using the former curriculum for several years, district officials started searching last year for a replacement to improve students’ reading abilities and test scores. They wanted a way to better maximize the potential of educators to teach every student to learn to read well, and in a way that crosses several content areas.
“While we had certainly always worked very hard in teaching kids how to read, we found there were opportunities we were maybe missing.
Educators studied possible curricula in earnest last summer, spending several months reading articles and books. After considerable research, they chose “Wit and Wisdom,” vetted and “green lit” by EdReports, an independent nonprofit aiming “to improve education by providing reviews of K-12 instructional materials,” according to its website.
“It’s like the Consumer Reports for curricular materials,” Kegonsa Elementary reading specialist Jennifer Hopper said. “We didn’t want to look at any material that did not receive high marks.”
In February, the district approved the new curriculum, which Ahlgren said is better aligned to Common Core standards on which the state grades the district.
“We had many textbook companies saying they were aligned to the Common Core (but) often were not realizing the full potential of the Common Core curriculum standards,” she said.
The curriculum has four units a year, with modules set up by grade across content levels. For instance, kindergarteners will learn about exploring continents and ‘“once upon a farm,” while third-graders will learn about outer space and artists and fifth-graders will learn about cultures and conflict. And they’ll all be reading together with all their peers, at grade level, Ahlgren said.
“That is a really important shift, to be able to share the common text, because it does help build knowledge and also very critically, it provides opportunities for students to talk to one another about what they’re reading,” she said. “(Teachers) think it’s a better fit.”
The ‘science of reading’
Sandhill Elementary reading specialist Diane Pinnow said the old curriculum was based more on giving students plenty of access and choice of books, and “if you keep reading to them and make sure that they’re reading, they’re just going to miraculously learn how to read.”
Instead, research over the past 30 years on how the brain learns to read essentially boils down to a simple math equation, she said: Decoding + Language Comprehension = Reading Comprehension.
“Kids need the ability to decode words so they can look at the individual sounds and segment those and blend them together to make a word,” she explained. “Then they need a robust vocabulary and knowledge base so when they decode a word, they know what it means and how it fits into the context of what they’re reading.
“That equals reading comprehension, which is the end goal — you can pull the words off the page and understand what you’ve read,” Pinnow added.
The new curriculum also focuses on a broad base of knowledge for students, to help build their vocabularies,” she said.
“It’s not, ‘Oh, I love cats, all I’m going to read about is cats,’” Pinnow said. “We’re building knowledge on a vast array of topics so hopefully by the end of elementary, kids can decode and understand what they’re reading.”
Sandhill Elementary instructional coach Molly Grotenhuis said another important change is instead of teaching with a skill in mind, the new curriculum focuses on teaching with a topic in mind — for instance, the solar system.
“All the books you’re reading are going to be about learning about the solar system, and within that, you’ll be identifying the main idea and vocabulary,” she said. “So you’re actually teaching them content and vocabulary and staying on a topic, and embedding more of the science and social studies within our reading.”
Fox Prairie Elementary reading specialist Nikki Girling said she thinks Wit and Wisdom will be more engaging for students because of its diversity.
“It really brings different people’s voices from different cultures to our students, so that our students can start seeing themselves, instead of just from a viewpoint from one part of text,” she said. “They’re going to get a lot more ‘juice’ that they haven’t before.”
Phonics-focused
The new curriculum focuses on keeping students reading together at grade level, where previously, educators would teach to students’ “instructional level” as the school determined — something Ahlgren said they want to avoid in the future.
“We really came to realize that provided for inequity when we ‘level’ students in terms of their reading,” she said.
The key to getting — and keeping kids on that grade level, Girling said, is structured phonics instruction, from the very beginning. She said phonics were “vaguely” embedded in the former curriculum, but now every student gets a similar base of phonics instruction at their grade level, with intervention for anyone who’s struggling.
“That’s probably the biggest shift,” she said. “It sounds funny, but we’re actually teaching them the rules of English — why you use a ‘ck’ after a short vowel. Now they can break apart words so much easier, and I feel like they see more of a purpose to it.”
Girling said with “everybody working toward the same target,” the curriculum is set up to identify and be able to help students who might be struggling with a lesson.
“Now we can look at those assessments along the way and say, ’this group of kids really needs a scaffold for reading the complex texts,’ or ‘we need to make sure we have a small group so we can read to them,” she said. “It’s creating different scaffolds along the way to make sure kids are meeting those targets to get them to that end goal, which is the end of the module. We’ve never had that before.”
Ahgren said keeping those students reading at grade level will also help close gaps for those who in the past have struggled, which is a main district goal. She said Wit and Wisdom will provide “gap-closing work.”
“That is why we bought the curriculum and that’s why our teachers selected it,” she said. “We hope to see those gaps close, and we hope to increase opportunities for everyone.”