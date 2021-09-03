New, energy-efficient air conditioning units are up and running at River Bluff Middle School and Sandhill Elementary School.
Last week, a large crane brought in the final pieces of the puzzle -- adding the massive chillers. District buildings and grounds supervisor and safety coordinator Luke Butz said it took around two hours to set the chiller, but much more inside the building to hook things up. He said not only did the schools get air conditioning, but existing equipment was upgraded to operate more efficiently and allow staff to better control the environment.
“The difference in the buildings is night and day,” he wrote the Hub in an email last week. “It is less humid with improved air flow and obviously lower temperatures.”