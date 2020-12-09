With revised county health recommendations expected soon, Stoughton Area School District officials are planning on how to safely bring more students back to school.
That could come as soon as next month.
At the Monday, Dec. 7, school board meeting, district superintendent Tim Onsager said based on recent talks between Public Health Madison and Dane County officials and other county district superintendents, he’s heard an updated order is likely on Dec. 15. The current Order No. 9 limiting in-person schooling to grades-K-2 and students with special needs expires Dec. 16.
“They anticipate redoing their metrics and coming out with some new guidance,” he said. “They may extend it another month, but I expect something coming out next week … that may change and may be a basis for the board’s discussion of whether to bring grades 3-5 back and ultimately 6-12 back.”
Onsager said that guidance could include new school metrics and recommendations for bringing back additional grade groupings, such as 3-5 or 6-12. He said PHMDC officials said they are finding less risk in bringing older students back than had previously been thought.
“What they’re finding is that the spread of COVID is not happening in schools as much as it’s happening in the community,” he explained. “In the schools, it’s being brought in from the outside, it’s not being spread from student to student or teacher to teacher.”
Onsager said the administrative team plans on making a presentation at the board’s Monday, Jan. 4 meeting about bringing back students in grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. He said the board would not be asked to make a decision at that meeting, but just to review the plans to increase readiness.
“Then at the point where we feel it’s time to have the discussion about bringing them back, we will separate them, everybody will know the plans ahead of time, and then we can talk about, is this the right time to bring them back?” Onsager said.
Once the dust clears a bit on the expected return to in-person learning, Onsager said district educators need to start planning for next year, and apply lessons they have learned. He said he expects some students will want to remain in virtual learning after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have students who are finding success in this virtual environment, and how do we honor that and meet their needs and also the face to face (learning)?” Onsager said. “We need to have a foot in both camps. What are we learning from our virtual experience, and how do we transform it and carry it over and get the best of both worlds of what was working with face to face and what was working with virtual as we progress next year.”
Onsager said he anticipates having future conversations with the board about supplementing or replacing the district’s virtual program contract with Jefferson Eastern Dane Interactive (JEDI) Distance Educational Network Virtual Charter School. That group comprises a consortium of 13 public school districts, a university and technical college in the area, though district educators are not involved.
“We have a lot of different irons in the fire we’re working on right now,” he said.