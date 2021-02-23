SASD virtual equity series continues March 8

The district is set to host parts Two and Three of its free community viewing and discussion of the documentary “13th” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 8 and 22. The Zoom sessions will begin with a half-hour viewing of the documentary “13th” (2016) by filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The first session was held Monday, Feb. 22.

According to the district website, the film explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African Americans. The sessions will “allow us to gain a deeper understanding of history and the role of race and racism in the nation and how this affects our own community,” according to the website.

A discussion facilitated by Small Fire, a Madison-based group of restorative justice practitioners, will follow for the remainder of the time. The district worked with Small Fires in September on a community conversation about race in the schools and the community.

The sessions require advance registration. For information about district information on equity or to register, visit stoughton.k12.wi.us/explore-sasd/equity.