‘Mentor teacher’ Chris Smith set to retire this month

Whether it was helping new teachers to untap their creativity and potential or keeping kids learning in summer school, Chris Smith played a valued role in the Stoughton Area School District.
The Ladysmith native, the latest in a family of educators, is retiring this month after spending all of her 24 years in education in Stoughton. And while she’ll miss the challenges of mentoring teachers and helping students, she’s looking forward to spending time with her family, including a business venture with one of her sisters.
What inspired you to get into education?
I come from a long line of educators: grandparents, aunt, uncle and sisters. It’s in our blood. I really am curious about so many things and I just want to share that enthusiasm to learn with others.
What was your path to Stoughton and why did you decide to stay here?
I have lived in Stoughton since 1972 when our family moved here. My dad was the manager of Schultz Bros. Growing up here, I knew that I liked the small town feel of Stoughton and decided to raise my children here. I believed in the great work the district was/is doing and I wanted to be a part of it. I knew that I would be the right fit for SASD and it would be the right fit for me.
What were the most satisfying parts about your job?
The most satisfying part of my job was all of the wonderful and talented people I had the privilege to work with and learn from; and I am talking about students and staff alike. The memories that I will take with me will continue to make me smile.
Memories like that moment when something clicks for a student, you can see it in their eyes; and all of the relationships that I have built with staff over the years.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
My role is to work with teachers in their first three years in the profession. During the pandemic, I spent a lot of my time working with our new teachers on finding ways to build relationships and engage students in virtual learning.
They worked so very hard in trying to find creative ways to make virtual learning the best it could be when all they really wanted was to interact with their students face to face. In my eyes, they are true heroes.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
The first day back for teachers … every year. The relationships you build with those that share your vision and goals as an educator is priceless. There is a special kind of energy that is given off when those new faces enter your classroom, it’s infectious.
What will you miss the most about your job?
Working with people who are just starting out their careers as educators. Their energy and commitment is commendable and I was fortunate to have a front row seat watching them grow. They are my students. I truthfully feel blessed that I enjoy my job.
Why are you retiring now, and what are your future plans?
It just feels right. My children are now adults and making their own way. This seems like the perfect time for me to explore other opportunities. At heart, I will always be an educator … from that I cannot retire.
I started a vinyl decal business a few years ago with one of my sisters and I want to put more time and energy into that. I also want to spend time with my children and travel with my sisters. I’m open to whatever adventure presents itself to me.