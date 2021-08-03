Stoughton Area School District families will need to add face coverings to their school supply lists.
District superintendent Tim Onsager announced at the Monday, Aug. 2, school board meeting that administration would be requiring masks for all staff, grades 4K-12 students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, starting Thursday, Aug. 5. Onsager cited rising cases in Dane County caused by the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 as the reason for mandating universal masking, as well as a desire to keep students attending school in-person five days a week and prevent them from being quarantined repeatedly.
“Last year, we had almost 1,000 students and staff quarantined due to exposure,” Onsager said. “I’m not saying that if we have universal masking, our quarantine numbers would be zero, but I think if we universally mask, those numbers will go down quite a bit.”
Masks will be required while inside district buildings and buses, but not while outside on the campuses or while eating/drinking, Onsager said. The district will also attempt to have students and staff maintain social distancing when it is practical, and will continue its focus on hygiene etiquette and monitoring for symptoms.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends indoor masking for all people regardless of vaccination status once a county has reached “substantial” transmission — when there are 50-100 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The Delta variant, which is thought to be more contagious and spread by people who are vaccinated, is now the dominant strain within Dane County, with 90% of new cases being identified as Delta, Onsager said.
During the 2020-21 school year, 874 students — close to a third of the population — and 111 educational staff were required to quarantine after becoming a close contact for one of the 65 students and 23 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 in that time. If universal masking is adopted for a school district, Onsager explained, guidance from the CDC and Public Health Madison and Dane County states that students and staff would not be considered close contacts of someone who tested positive, and would not need to quarantine.
Without universal masking, school districts would be required to send students and staff into quarantine for a minimum of six days based on Public Health Madison and Dane County requirements, Onsager said.
As of Aug. 2, Madison Metropolitan and Middleton-Cross Plains school districts had already announced their plans to require face coverings for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. During the Monday school board meeting, Onsager hinted that other school districts in Dane County were planning to announce mask mandates in the coming weeks.
As the 16 district superintendents meet on a regular basis with Public Health Madison and Dane County, Onsager said they take into consideration not just what’s happening with COVID-19 transmission within Dane County communities, but look at its demographics as home to four colleges and universities, the state’s three branches of government and the second-largest population of the 72 counties in the state.
Dane County also has five hospitals, one of them being in Stoughton, which leads county health staff to be concerned that people from outside of Dane County will require space in those beds and leave less space for residents, Onsager said as he explained his rationale for requiring masks.
“When Public Health is making the determination, they’re not just looking at our county and the residents of our county, they’re also looking at the people that come into our county for various reasons,” he said. “So one of their fears is that if we don’t do some mitigation techniques, our hospital beds will fill up with COVID-19 or other outside-of-the-county residents, and there won’t be beds for our county residents.”
Stoughton Area School Board members, all of whom were masked during the meeting, echoed their support for the administration’s decision to require universal masking. Most of the board members gave similar feedback: While they weren’t pleased about having to wear masks again, they agreed it was wise for the district to use whatever tools it could to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Board member Mia Croyle urged parents who might be upset over the masking requirement to consider how they talked about their frustration around their children.
“The best way you can support your child’s education is to have those conversations about your thoughts and feelings about the mask not in your kid’s earshot, so that you can focus on your parenting effort on helping your kid cope with the reality that they’re going to be going back to school wearing a mask,” Croyle said. “It’s fine to have a lot of disagreements with what the district is doing, but … I would urge everyone to think about how you can set your child up to be showing up to school ready to learn.
“That’s going to be hard if they’re showing up ready to fight about masks,” she added.