With only three weeks left in the school year, masks will stay on, despite changing guidelines from federal or county health officials.
On May 13, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated recommendation that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by municipal laws or workplace rules.
However, district superintendent Tim Onsager said at the Monday, May 17 school board meeting that with few students vaccinated and the school year nearly complete, he would keep the district’s mask mandate through the last day of school on June 9. He said an anticipated Public Health Madison and Dane County announcement planned for Tuesday afternoon would have no bearing on the decision.
“Regardless of what they come out with, the CDC also recommended schools still keep masks on in school regardless of vaccinations or not,” he said. “If Dane County does not require it, I intend that we will be in masks through the remainder of the school year. We are so close to the end, that to abandon our masks now… we are still in the midst of a pandemic. I don’t think it’s time to abandon the mask.”
Elementary school students are still not eligible for the vaccine. Onsager said with middle school students just becoming eligible for a shot, and just over half of the high schoolers having at least one, not enough students have been fully immunized.
He said district officials will evaluate in the coming weeks what to do for summer school, which starts in mid-June, but he said masks would be likely.
“We’ll see what public health comes out with, what our numbers say, but if you ask me today, I would probably recommend wearing masks through summer school and get into July and August before we make a decision on next fall,” he said.
Onsager reminded students and parents in particular about the district’s 14-day quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He said with graduation approaching, some parents have said they would pull seniors out of classes for the last two weeks to avoid being quarantined and miss out on commencement ceremonies.
While CDC guidelines allow students to be as close as three feet apart, they also recommend a 14-day quarantine period after a close contact, he said.
“We have to do contact tracing and they look at, were you within six feet for 15 minutes or more cumulative over a 24 hour period?” he said.
With the increase in students coming back to in-person learning, Onsager said more students are in quarantine than in the past, though he said the schools are not seeing a large number of positive COVID cases, “nor is it being spread in schools as we can tell.”
“It’s still a small number, but a small number of students, especially at the high school where you have six or seven different classes and you’re interacting with groups of people, can cause more and more quarantine,” he said. “We had another group of students that were notified today they had to quarantine for 14 days.”
If people are fully vaccinated, they do not need to quarantine for close contact, Onsager said.