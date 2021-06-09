The school year has ended and summer is right around the corner.
That means it’s time for Lunches For Vikings to swing into action.
The volunteer-led program, now in its fifth year, offers free brown bag lunches to kids through 12th grade in the Stoughton Area School District who no longer have access to a free or reduced cost lunch at school during summer break. The program runs from Friday, June 11, through Friday, Aug. 27.
Organizer Ann Marie Oakland said volunteers are needed for food prep and lunch distribution. People are needed to make sandwiches and get lunches ready for distribution at the Stoughton Area Youth Center from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All volunteers must be 16 years old or older, wear a mask and closed-toed shoes.
For lunch distribution, volunteers will meet at Stoughton Area Youth Center, assist in loading the lunches, and drive them to Kegonsa Elementary School, Bay View Heights Trailer Park and Stoughton High School to distribute lunches. Volunteers must be 18 or older, have transportation to and from the distribution sites and wear a mask. Background checks are required.
People can sign up to help atvolunteersignup.org/MRWC9. For more information, visit lunchesforvikings.com.
Distribution sites, including Kegonsa Elementary, Bayview Heights and Stoughton High School, will be open three days per week which will include meals for all five days. Students can take two meal bags on Mondays and Wednesdays and one meal bag on Friday. Each bag includes a sandwich, string cheese/go-gurt, vegetable, fruit, crackers/pretzels/ships, a granola bar and a fruit bar.
Kegonsa meals will be available at the front door from 11:30-11:50 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from noon to 12:20 p.m. outside the Bayview Heights office, and from 12:30-12:50 p.m. at the high school’s Jackson Street entrance.