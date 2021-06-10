What better way to celebrate the last day of school then pie someone in the face and run through a tunnel of bubbles?
For students across the Stoughton Area School District, teachers and staff planned fun send off for students on the last day of school Wednesday, June 9. .
At Fox Prairie Elementary School students experienced a Fox Trot pie smashing with pieing principal Krista Huntley-Rogers in the face. At Sandhill, fifth graders were honored with a rock ceremony. Kegonsa Elementary School staffers sent students through a bubble tunnel. And River Bluff eighth graders participated in a field day at Mandt Park.