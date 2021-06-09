What has been the best thing about being a Stoughton Viking?
The best thing about being a Stoughton Viking is being part of such a welcoming and supportive community.
What are you going to remember most about the challenges of this year of virtual and hybrid school?
I'm going to remember most doing school from home on Zoom, and how often our schedules changed.
What were the worst and best things about virtual school?
The best thing about virtual school was having more freedom about your day and a sense of independence. The worst thing was not being able to see friends on a daily basis.
What are the highlights of your time at SASD - what stories will you tell your grandkids?
Some highlights of my time at SASD was being so involved in volleyball and softball and a variety of different clubs.
What are your future plans - short- and long-term?
In the fall I will be attending Edgewood College, where I will be majoring in nursing. After nursing school, I hope to either go to graduate school for nursing or to med school to go into primary or family medicine.