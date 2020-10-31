Hundreds of students in the Stoughton Area School District will have the opportunity to return to school for the first time since last March.
The school board’s 6-2 vote to allow a return to in-person learning for grades K-2 beginning Nov. 16, made at a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 29, follows the recommendation of district administrators. The vote was almost a reverse of the board’s 7-2 decision Oct. 5 to hold off on in-person learning.
The number that will attend has yet to be determined. The district is asking families which option they prefer for the remainder of the semester.
As of Oct. 1, around two-thirds of families responding to a district survey preferred an in-person option, with around one-third virtual.
Several board members expressed reservations about starting in-person learning before the holidays with COVID-19 numbers the highest they’ve ever been in Dane County. But the difference from the administration’s prior recommendation is timing, superintendent Tim Onsager told the board, particularly when it comes to students’ social and emotional well-being and growing gaps in their learning.
“People's physical health was our No. 1 concern, and our students’ social emotional learning gap was (secondary),” Onsager said. “The longer we go, both (concerns) are increasing, but in my mind, our social emotional well being and learning gap is increasing at a higher rate than the physical, based on the science, based on what we are seeing.”
The school shutdown has also exacerbated a costly enrollment decline. The district’s official student count in September was down by 135 students from the previous year, Onsager said, far more than the expected 50 or so. Since the district receives state funds based on enrollment, that’s money lost. Also, the district must pick up a larger tab because of students leaving for private schools.
“Private school vouchers, last year we paid $8,000,” he said. “This year, we’re paying $68,000.”
Board president Frank Sullivan said the idea is to get some of the district’s youngest students some in-person learning before the holidays.
“We get these little bitty guys in the classroom, we give them a sense of community, get them away from a screen and give the teacher a chance to help them learn how to learn,” he said. “We’ve heard a plan from the administration, we heard from teachers tonight we can do this … in a way that’s safe, because we think it’s something we need to do for the kids.”
Board members Holly Tellander and Steve Jackson voted against in-person learning. Tellander, a former kindergarten teacher, said while the risk of transmission and infection for younger students is low, she was concerned about the older staff who are at risk. She suggested waiting until the second semester begins in January to bring students and staff back.
“I understand that these kids need to be in class, (but) my biggest hangup is this idea that we're going to bring people together and put them at risk before the holidays,” she said. “I lost a family member to COVID-19 last week, and it’s maybe too close to home to think about losing somebody from this community, losing one of our staff.
“The reality is this pandemic is very dangerous, and I know we can try to mitigate all the risks, but it’s impossible,” she added.
Sullivan said it’s a balancing between the “very real ongoing public health risk of COVID-19” and the increasing academic and social emotional damage to students with having only virtual learning.
“In my view, the people who are best suited to weigh that balance and make that decision are the parents,” he said.
Sullivan also issued a warning to those families that having the choice to return to in-person learning comes with a serious responsibility.
“If you are a family where, come hell or high water, everybody gets together at Thanksgiving with 30 people around the table, if you're going to do that, in-person school is not for you,” he said. “It's not for your child, and it's not for the community.”
Making good decisions extends beyond the holidays, as well, Sullivan said.
“(That) comes with a responsibility to consider the good of others,” he said. “Wearing a mask, teaching your child to observe good hygiene behavior, not exposing yourself or your family to unnecessary risk of exposure and transmission.
“Please, please consider the people around you and the people in your community when you make those decisions.”
Onsager said it’s important to remember there's no “perfect plan” out there for re-starting in-person schooling.
“There is nobody that can anticipate every scenario that may happen or every roadblock,” he said. “We just have to be confident that our staff will work due diligently, and if something comes up, we will address it, we will fix it and we will move on.”