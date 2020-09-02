For a guy who once swore he’d never be a teacher, Bob Johnson is settling into the career quite nicely.
And this year, the Iowa City, Iowa, native and previous assistant principal at River Bluff Middle School gets to explore a new path, as interim principal of Sandhill Elementary School, succeeding Jeff Fimreite, who resigned in June to take a superintendent position in northern Wisconsin. Filling Johnson’s former role at River Bluff will be longtime Stoughton High School social studies teacher Dan Holzhuter, who also is a former River Bluff assistant principal.
Johnson, who attended college at Winona State University in Minnesota, said even though some high school teachers told him they thought he’d be a great teacher, he wanted no part of it, opting instead for a major in pre-dentistry at the college, where he also played football.
“I told them they were all crazy,” he told the Hub.
But soon he realized he “wasn’t into science as much as I thought I was” and switched over to business administration. But as time went on, he said he “just wasn’t feeling it” there either, and switched to business education.
“It wasn’t feeling rewarding,” he said.
Having enjoyed helping out in several youth football camps around the Winona area, Johnson said it began to dawn on him that education was the way to go, and went on to earn bachelor’s degree in business education from Winona State and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Arizona State University.
After graduation, he began his career in education in 2013 as a business education teacher at Grundy Center Community Schools in Iowa. He then worked at the Sun Prairie Area School District for four years, his positions varying from coach and business teacher to summer school principal to dean of students.
In August 2018, he moved to Stoughton to take over as River Bluff’s assistant principal, where he’s worked since.
“I really enjoyed my last few years at River Bluff,” Johnson said. “It’s a neat place and Trish Gates is wonderful to work with. There is something raw about middle schoolers I love as well, they’re just going to give it to you straight sometime.”
While the youngest grade he’s worked with so far is fifth graders in summer schools, Johnson said he’s already getting excited to work with younger students, and help mold them into good students and citizens.
“In the meetings I’ve had with all the families, it’s been super fun to meet all these students, and there’s this energy from the younger kiddos,” he said. “You wish you could bottle it and give it yourself later on.”
Johnson said he’s excited for a new role and a “new adventure” at Sandhill.
“We’ve been able to do a few in person and Zoom meetings, and they’ve been wonderful and supportive of everything I’ve started so far,” he said.