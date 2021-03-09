Bob Johnson’s going to have to change his business cards.
But he can keep his orange vest.
The erstwhile Sandhill Elementary School interim principal now has the job in full after the Stoughton Area School District announced the position last week. The former River Bluff Middle School assistant principal succeeded Jeff Fimreite, who left Sandhill last summer to take an administrative job in northern Wisconsin.
A district news release described Johnson as “passionate about building positive relationships and being present within our schools and community.”
“At Sandhill, you will find him all around the school, whether it’s during pick up and drop off greeting everyone while he wears his orange safety vest, delivering lunches to our students, or simply making the hallway his office,” the release read. “He believes connections among staff, students and stakeholders are essential to our success in education.”
In an email to the Hub Monday, March 1 Sandhill administrative assistant Terri Plank wrote that working with Johnson over the last eight months has been an ”easy transition.”
“He came to Sandhill with an open mind, ready to learn about our staff and culture,” she wrote. “He has embraced working with students in the younger grades with enthusiasm (and) he is diving into the curriculum to better support the teachers.
“He greets the parents sincerely and rolls up his sleeves to get things done around the school in this weird school year.”
An Iowa City native, Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in business education from Winona State University in Minnesota and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Arizona State University. It was at Winona State where he got the idea to get into education, he told the Hub last fall, after helping out in several youth football camps as a player there.
Johnson began his career as a business education teacher at Grundy Center Community Schools in Grundy Center, Iowa, before moving on to the Sun Prairie Area School District. During four years there, his positions varied from coach and business teacher to summer school principal and eventually dean of students before taking the job at River Bluff in summer 2018.
In an email to the Hub, Johnson wrote that while he is “super excited” about the promotion, not much will change for him.
“It has been so much fun to work with our elementary students (and) I’m still greeting students and families, observing teachers, and working to ensure Sandhill runs smoothly,” he wrote. “The year has gone by so fast, but it’s been great.”
Johnson said even though many of the systems in place at the schools, such as daily schedules, were disrupted this year, he credited previous and current staff for having “so many great things put in place that have caused the building to run like a well-oiled machine.”
“This has caused my first year in the head principal role to be a little more operational than in ‘normal’ years,” he wrote. “Once we’re back to our new normal, I’m excited to see more students back in person on a daily basis.”
Johnson, who had previously only taught students in fifth-grade or older, said he’s enjoyed working with the younger students this year, including his favorite moment, when students made him paper and virtual birthday cards.
“Some of my favorite things about elementary school are the goofiness of the children, their silly jokes, all the surprise hugs I get from the little ones, and the love and excitement to learn,” he wrote.