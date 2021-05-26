What inspired you to get into education?
My grandma, mom and sister were all educators and had a big influence on my decision to be a teacher. I also had the same teacher for math and science off and on from elementary school through high school.
Mr. Tjoa inspired me to be a math teacher. He stressed the importance of breaking down a problem, applying previously learned concepts in new situations and paying attention to detail. In our ever changing world, those are skills that everyone needs to be successful.
What was your path to the district?
Most of my family lives in southern Wisconsin and my sister and her family live here in Stoughton. I was a substitute in the district the year before I was hired which helped me get my foot in the door. After initially wanting to transfer to the high school, I discovered I loved working with middle school students and staff.
What were the most challenging/satisfying parts about your job?
The most challenging aspect of my job is motivating students who struggle to discover the purpose of mathematics and begin to like it (or at least not dislike it so much). The most satisfying is when those same students start being successful. The more you invest in kids, the greater the reward when they are successful.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Every year in education changes, but this year was like being a first year teacher in a new district. The obvious lessons were teaching in virtual and hybrid classrooms and learning ways to implement so many new types of applications.
What surprised me was the number of students who typically don’t participate in class, but became more involved through the chat feature in Zoom meetings. The technology provided an opportunity for more students to answer or ask questions.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
I have a poster in my room: “The object of teaching a child is to enable the child to get along without the teacher.” One day many years ago, I was late to a class and when I walked in, a student had already taken attendance and corrected the homework with the class.
He was just starting the review he found in my lesson plans. I let him teach the rest of the hour. He did great and I knew I had done my job well.
What will you miss the most about your job?
I have amazing colleagues that are some of my closest friends. I will miss seeing them on a daily basis. I will miss my students and teaching.
Why are you retiring now, and what are your plans?
I had planned to work for two more years, but COVID changed that. Life is short, and I want to take the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends. I have several painting projects to complete for myself and others and would like to do some traveling. Once the risks from COVID are minimal, I plan to get another job — just not sure what I want to do yet.