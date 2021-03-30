A promotion is always great news, but it’s even better when you don’t have to move your office.
The Stoughton Area School District officially named Dan Holzhuter as assistant principal at River Bluff Middle School last week, after serving as an interim assistant principal this school year.
A long-time social studies teacher at Stoughton High School who started in the district in 2000, Holzhuter has more recently held positions as the Dean of Students at SHS (2013-2014) and as the assistant principal at River Bluff Middle School (2016-2017). He has also coached multiple sports, including freshmen football and softball, and has served as an assistant for boys basketball and golf.
Holzhuter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and earned his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from National-Louis University in Chicago.
District superintendent Tim Onsager said in the news release that Holzhuter has “demonstrated his commitment to our students, families and community as an educator and a leader.”
“His leadership skills are invaluable and he is an excellent asset at River Bluff and to SASD as a whole,” Onsager said.
River Bluff principal Trish Gates said it has been an “absolute pleasure” working alongside Holzhuter again this school year.
“Given that he knows all about the middle school, our procedures and the nature of the adolescent learner, he has been an asset to our building from day one,” she wrote the Hub in an email last week. “He has made a difference by supporting staff, students and families all year long, as we pivoted through each reopening phase. It is an honor to have him back at the middle school, and we are thrilled that he chose to be with us now and in the future.”
Holzhuter said in the release he believes in “building a strong learning community through relationship building and by creating an atmosphere of belonging for all students and staff.”