What has been the best thing about being a Stoughton Viking?
(It’s) been the connections I have with certain friends/teachers. They have had the most impact on my life besides my family and they helped me become who I am today.
What are you going to remember most about the challenges of this year of virtual and hybrid school?
I will remember not being able to focus and being separated from my friends, not being able to see anyone basically besides my parents.
What were the worst and best things about virtual school?
It was harder to focus for virtual school, but it gave me the freedom to be comfortable in bed at home.
What are the highlights of your time at SASD - what stories will you tell your grandkids?
Most of the memories are definitely from football, we won conference for the first time in 44 years last year. Another memorable moment from football was winning against Green Bay Notre Dame Academy, they were ranked the best team in the state and we won 19-0 with that being the last game in the state of Wisconsin. I was a manager and the entire team was crying with joy after we won.
What are your future plans - short- and long-term?
Short term – go to college for dental assistant at MATC. Long Term – become a dental hygienist.