Slowly but surely, things are returning to normal at the Stoughton Area School District as it transitions back to full in-person learning.
The latest step was Monday, April 5, when the school board approved plans to bring back grades 6-12 students for five-day-a-week in-person instruction starting April 19. The board voted 7-1, with Holly Tellander voting against.
Tellander said the plan didn’t take into account the families and students that were successful with the “happy medium” of the hybrid, part-virtual, part-online model.
“It’s hard for me to make this decision, because … they lose that option,” she said. “And then they’re put in a position of having to choose all in or all out.”
District superintendent Tim Onsager detailed for the board the administration’s “Phase II” plan to allow students to attend five days a week in person or go fully virtual. He said it follows the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance to schools March 19, which reduced recommended social distancing from six feet to three feet in classrooms where mask use is universal and in communities where transmission of COVID-19 pathogens is at a low enough rate.
The plan will end the current A and B days, though start/end times will remain the same, with River Bluff from 9 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and Stoughton High School from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
The new schedule won’t have a designated virtual day that could be used for students in need to work with teachers, something that board member Yolibeth Rangel-Fitzgibbon questioned.
“Wouldn’t that be a good opportunity to help the students to catch up; those that are getting really behind?” she said. “What opportunities do we have for those kids who are falling really behind?”
Onsager said he’s heard teachers in other districts that have designated a day during the week for student support in a hybrid model are finding it hard to connect with students.
“They’re not showing up online, or they’re not engaging,” he said.
With the new schedule, Onsager said high school students who are struggling in classes have a chance every day from 8-8:45 a.m. to “touch base” with teachers.
“We thought one day may not be enough,” he said. “We wanted to provide the opportunity five days a week.”
With the new plan, “Virtual Vikings” in grades 6-12 will learn concurrently with in-person students through Zoom, with new instruction days each week. They won’t be online for seven hours a day, though, and will have regular breaks throughout the day, including every passing period, lunch and recess, according to the board packet. Students will sometimes work in large group instruction in the beginning of the period, and then on their own during the second half.
It’s been a long road since Sept. 1, when all but the district’s 4K students started the school year online, based on Public Health Madison and Dane County orders.
As those orders evolved, grades K-2 were allowed to return Nov. 16. In January and early February, students in grades 3-12 began a phased return to school part-time in a hybrid in-person-virtual model. On April 5, students in grades K-5 returned for in-person learning five days a week.