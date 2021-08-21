Stoughton Area School District students will be returning to classrooms five days a week this fall – but remnants of the previous school year and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic had on it will be evident.
The last time students were in school five days a week was in March 2020. Now, as students plan to return full-time on Wednesday, Sept. 1, they and their teachers will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, disruptions to education are still possible, particularly if there is an outbreak within the elementary school grades, where most students are not vaccinated.
The pandemic’s effects on the school year were many of our top stories to watch in the district last year, and seeing as the pandemic’s not over, they’ll take precedence in this year’s list, too. In fact, they’ll take the top two spots – continued COVID-19 mitigation as our No. 1 because it’ll be the most tangible difference students and families will experience.
Also this year, due to the continuing pandemic, school meals are again free for the school year for most items.
No. 2 will be what we can bet all parents will be crossing their fingers not to experience – a classroom or school closure because of the pandemic. Students and staff who are universally masked don’t have to quarantine if they’re a close contact to someone who does test positive.
No. 3 is a likely spring 2022 referendum to address $16.5 million in high-priority maintenance needs identified by district officials and development consultants. The No. 4 story to watch is the new air conditioning systems being installed at River Bluff Middle School and Sandhill Elementary School, which will provide energy efficiency and a more comfortable setting throughout those buildings.
The last story to watch is another that hopefully won’t turn into a bigger problem this year -- a shortage of bus drivers all over the area. The district is aggressively seeking new drivers, and last week was just a few short of a complete roster.
1. COVID-19 mitigation strategies
Masks might as well be located in the school supply section of stores this year along with the colorful array of notebooks, binders and pencils.
SASD, as well as many of the other Dane County school districts, will require universal masking for all students and staff for the start of the year, regardless of vaccination status.
Part of what drove that decision for many of Dane County’s public school districts is a requirement they’d need to follow if administrators didn’t opt for universal masking. If masking is optional, students are required to be quarantined if they’re considered a close contact to someone who tests positive; if masks are universal, quarantining is not mandated by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
“There will still be quarantines, but universal mask wearing will significantly reduce the learning disruption,” according to the district’s COVID-19 webpage.
Anyone entering district buildings or transportation is responsible for self-screening for the district’s "three criteria” of: testing positive for COVID-19, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or having had close contact with an individual with COVID-19. If anyone meets any of the criteria, the following steps are to be taken: notify the principal/supervisor, district nurse and human resources and immediately escort the person out of the building or into the school’s isolation area. If it is a positive case, contact tracing begins, and the district nurse will notify PHMDC, and the district building and grounds department to begin cleanup and disinfecting. Close contacts are notified via email as soon as possible.
2. Expecting the unexpected
While school might look a little bit closer to normal than last year, parents should still anticipate being flexible over illness-related closures of classrooms or schools. Over the course of the 2020-21 school year, 874 students and 111 staff members were quarantined at some point.
While the district’s mask mandate and mitigation strategies are meant to keep students attending school in-person, the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of variants that studies have found to be more contagious might still result in disruption. This could be a problem in particular at the elementary school level, where only the very oldest fifth graders who would have had to start kindergarten a year after eligibility could be inoculated against COVID-19.
So families should be prepared going into the new school year that they might need to make adjustments, just like they do for inclement weather.
3. Potential spring referendum
District officials are preparing for the possible referendum next spring to address “high-priority” maintenance needs.
In June, the board approved the planning necessary to go to referendum next year, including issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for a construction manager, where companies would submit bids to the district. The district is also working on community, staff, parent and student surveys on the possibility of a referendum.
“We need to not only have community listening sessions and surveys, but as a board, you have the information that you need in November, December-type to make a decision on whether you want to place an item on the ballot to go to referendum or not,” said district superintendent Tim Onsager in June.
At the core of the district’s proposal is $16.5 million in high-priority maintenance needs identified by district officials and development consultants. SASD has outlined four referendum scenarios, with price tags of $18.9 million, $47 million, $51.3 million and $62 million, that would add infrastructure at all schools, raze the former Yahara Elementary and address the district’s oldest school, Kegonsa Elementary.
One scenario would convert Sandhill Elementary back into a middle school and River Bluff Middle school to an elementary campus, another would replace Kegonsa with a new school on the current site, while another would raze Kegonsa and expand Fox Prairie Elementary.
4. A/C in River Bluff, Sandhill
Students and staff at River Bluff Middle School and Sandhill Elementary School will likely notice a difference during this school year, as both received air conditioning upgrades over the summer. The district will also save some money on the new energy efficient systems.
District building and grounds supervisor Luke Butz said the two schools were chosen for upgrades because of the limited air conditioning systems they had when built in the 1990s.
“They had to ‘value engineer’ a couple of things (so) the library and the main office and a couple other key areas did have air conditioning installed, but that was only about 25% of the building,” he said. “So we’re installing air conditioning in the entire building, replacing existing equipment at the end of their life cycles.”
Butz said the new systems will be more energy efficient, and allow more “controllability” of the environment throughout the schools. Due to material delays -- mainly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic -- work was pushed back, but most systems will be in place when students return on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
“We’re going to be completing it as soon as humanly possible,” he said.
5. Bus driver shortage
While SASD won’t have to deal with bus driver shortages like other districts that are having to adjust route and school start times, there remains a need for more drivers in Stoughton.
District community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea said as of mid-August, the district is short two bus drivers and one on-call substitute driver, and are seeking to hire more “as soon as possible.” District transportation director Karen Johnson said last week the district is still working on routes to try to make everything work.
“We won’t know exactly what will be impacted or by how much until this coming Monday,” she said.
People interested in driving for the district visit the district website at stoughton.k12.wi.us and follow the links.