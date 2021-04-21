If you’ve got a green thumb and are looking to do some planting, Fox Prairie Elementary School students might be able to help.
The students are partnering with Blue Moon Community Farm on a seed fundraiser this spring. Farm owner Kristen Kordet, a Fox Prairie parent, grows certified organic vegetables and herbs on the farm, located just outside of Stoughton.
Monetary proceeds from the sale, will go into the school’s Working For Kids general fund, said Fox Prairie WFK president Kathy Rozema. There is also an option to buy a seedling for the Fox Prairie school garden, with the plant type to be determined by the farm and by the school garden committee, which will benefit all students and Fox Prairie families.
People can visit bluemooncommunityfarm.square.site/ and enter the promo code to get a discount, with 20% of proceeds to go to Fox Prairie