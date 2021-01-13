Stoughton Area School District voters will have plenty of opportunities to choose who they’d like on the school board in the upcoming spring election.
Incumbents Frank Sullivan (board president), Allison Sorg and Mia Croyle will face off April 6 against former board member Liz Menzer and district community relations committee member Tiffany Greenheck. The seats are at-large, meaning the top three vote-getters will be elected.
Menzer was first elected to the board in 2007 and served as president from 2009 until she stepped down in August 2016 when she accepted a job with the Studer Group in its education division. She said it would have created a conflict of interest for her, as it works with the district.
Last July the board appointed Greenheck, a member of the Kegonsa For Kids group, to the community relations committee. In November, she was one of three candidates to fill the final year of Kathleen Hoppe’s three-year term. The board voted to appoint Croyle, who received six votes to Greenheck’s two.
Board terms are for three years, and voters will get to cast ballots for all candidates.