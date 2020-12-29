When Stoughton Area School District students in grades 3-5 join their younger colleagues at elementary school, likely next month, they’ll find a familiar setting – but some unfamiliar circumstances.
District administration outlined plans on returning to in-person learning for grades 3-12 at the Monday, Dec. 21, school board meeting. While no official return dates were shared, the latest Public Health Madison and Dane County recommendations suggest bringing back elementary school students first, which is the district’s intent.
The second semester begins Monday, Jan. 25.
At the meeting, Fox Prairie Elementary School principal Krista Huntley Rogers said the “new” students will find in-person learning very similar to what K-2 students are doing since their return Nov. 16. Visitors are limited, social distancing protocols are in place and schools are set up to keep students safely in as small groups as possible.
Huntley Rogers said that arrival and dismissal times will be the same, with grade levels assigned to specific doors for entering and exiting the building. She added that no more than two or three grade levels will be assigned to a door.
“We’ll space it out and spread it out, so they are able to maintain that physical distance we really want to keep,” Huntley Rogers said.
When families are picking up students, they’re asked to call the office and let them know a student is coming, and staff will take care of the rest, to help socially distance.
“They don’t even need to leave their cars,” she said. “We’ll just meet (students) at the door and get them to the classes they need to be in, or we will have the kids come down to the office and we’ll walk them outside. So we’re going to keep the area as free of visitors as we possibly can.”
In accordance with county health requirements, each school has a specific isolation room for students who may be ill or show symptoms of COVID-19. Huntley Rogers said those have been going well at the three elementary schools, where the idea has been to reduce the number of people going in and out.
“Every classroom has a first aid kit for things like a band aid or when someone loses a tooth… so we have those things in the classrooms that they need,” she said. “Of course, if it’s a big thing, our health aide will go and help with anything going on, or possibly bring them down to the health room, but we’re just trying to keep those rooms as free of visitors as possible.”
The schools have designated areas for each grade level to use bathroom facilities, and regular breaks are scheduled to keep the small cohort groups from mixing. Drinking fountains have been turned off, replaced by water bottle fillers, where students are encouraged to bring their own bottle to fill up each day, dumping them out before they leave.
Recess is the same, Huntley Rogers said, with students spread out as much as possible, though there might be some overlaps, and then specific areas of the playground can be designated for groups.
“If we have to mix two grade cohorts at any time, we’ll make sure they’re the same cohorts,” she said.
Lunch and snack time will be a bit different, with K-2 students continuing to eat in the gym, with snacks in their classrooms. Incoming grades 3-5 students will have both snacks and lunch in their classrooms, due to the logistics of spacing students out as much as possible.
“We don’t have the space or time in the day to allow for those tables to be disinfected with the different solutions,” she said. “We’re going to try to split those up and see how the 3-5 students will do in the classroom.”
Sanitization stations are set up all over the buildings, with students required to wash their hands before and after lunches and snacks, as well as before and after recess. Masks required for everyone on school grounds, something Huntley Rogers said even the youngest students have gotten used to.
“We have had some wonderful community members that have donated masks for little bitty faces,” she said. “Our kids really appreciate getting a new mask if they lose theirs or forget to bring one.”
And in the classrooms, desks and tables are spread out, a necessary task that Huntley Rogers said teachers have tackled with style, including helping students remember to socially distance.
“They have come up with some really fantastic, creative ways for kids to maintain their six feet as they are walking through the halls,” she said. “Seeing the kindergartners ‘fly’ through the halls with their eagle wings is always pretty funny to watch, so we’ll try to keep the same for 3-5.”